100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, delivers fuel to an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland, Sept. 29, 2021. The 100th ARW supports the Air Force's global reach mission by extending the range of U.S. Air Force aircraft in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB