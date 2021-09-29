Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland [Image 3 of 4]

    100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, delivers fuel to an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland, Sept. 29, 2021. The 100th ARW supports the Air Force's global reach mission by extending the range of U.S. Air Force aircraft in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 06:01
    Photo ID: 6868153
    VIRIN: 210929-F-PZ401-1152
    Resolution: 7717x5145
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW refuels E-8C Joint STARS aircraft over Poland [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    KC-135
    air refueling
    E-8
    100th ARW

