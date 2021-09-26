USACE Hurricane Ida Response

New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) South commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren accompanies Sam Gramlich, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District, and Jonathan Johnsey, Mobile District who are assigned as quality assurance inspectors for the Hurricane Ida Blue Roof program while they complete final inspections of recently installed blue roofs in Thibodaux, Louisiana. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE received a FEMA Mission assignment for temporary roof installations. he mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

