    USACE Hurricane Ida Response [Image 8 of 16]

    USACE Hurricane Ida Response

    THIBODAUX, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    New Orleans Emergency Field Office (EFO) South commander Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren accompanies Sam Gramlich, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District, and Jonathan Johnsey, Mobile District who are assigned as quality assurance inspectors for the Hurricane Ida Blue Roof program Sept. 26, while they complete final inspections of recently installed blue roofs in Thibodaux, Louisiana. USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ida. USACE received a FEMA Mission assignment for temporary roof installations. The mission’s purpose is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 23:42
    Photo ID: 6867224
    VIRIN: 210926-A-AB280-1019
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: THIBODAUX, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Hurricane Ida Response [Image 16 of 16], by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    USACE
    FEMA
    Lafourche Parish
    IDA
    Blue Roof

