Sgt. Mark Pierce of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, lands his parachute with the Army star banner for a demonstration jump at the Los Alamitos AAF Airport in preparation for the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, CA on 30 Sep. 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 20:18
|Photo ID:
|6866645
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-id671-383
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US
|Hometown:
|HARRISONBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in southern California [Image 5 of 5], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS
