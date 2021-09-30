Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in southern California

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. Mark Pierce of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, lands his parachute with the Army star banner for a demonstration jump at the Los Alamitos AAF Airport in preparation for the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, CA on 30 Sep. 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 20:18
    Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US 
    Hometown: HARRISONBURG, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in southern California [Image 5 of 5], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parachute
    Airshow
    Huntington Beach
    California
    Army
    Aviation

