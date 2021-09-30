Staff Sgt. Devin Diaz, of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, and a California native lands his parachute for a demonstration jump at the Los Alamitos AAF Airport in preparation for the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, CA on 30 Sep. 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 20:18
|Photo ID:
|6866641
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-ID671-821
|Resolution:
|2240x3360
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SUNNYVALE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in southern California [Image 5 of 5], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
