Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, and Huntington Beach native lands his parachute with the California state flag for a demonstration jump at the Los Alamitos AAF Airport in preparation for the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, CA on 30 Sep. 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 20:18 Photo ID: 6866642 VIRIN: 210930-A-id671-008 Resolution: 2240x3360 Size: 2.64 MB Location: LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, US Hometown: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California native on U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in southern California [Image 5 of 5], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.