Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Robbins and Staff Sgt. Morgan George of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, conduct an advanced parachute maneuver for a demonstration jump at the Los Alamitos AAF Airport in preparation for the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, CA on 30 Sep. 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Hometown: RAEFORD, NC, US This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps in southern California, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.