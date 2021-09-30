Pictures of fallen military service members are lined up outside the Airmen & Family Readiness Center Sept. 30, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Members of the A&FRC recognize Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day with displays to honor fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 19:16
|Photo ID:
|6866587
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-YT028-1003
|Resolution:
|7982x5321
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day at Travis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day at Travis AFB
LEAVE A COMMENT