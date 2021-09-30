Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day at Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Weisenburg, 60th Force Support Squadron Airmen and Family Readiness Center noncommissioned officer in charge, left, Sena Lee, center, 60th FSS community readiness specialist and coordinator for the Air Force Family Forever and Renee White, 60th FSS volunteer gather outside the A&FRC Sept. 30, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Members of the A&FRC recognize Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day with displays to honor fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

