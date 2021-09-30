Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day at Travis AFB

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.— Members of the Airman & Family Readiness Center recognize Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day with displays to honor fallen U.S. service members and their families, here Sept. 30, 2021.



Individual portraits of fallen service members were placed on both sides of the sidewalk leading up to the front of the building for people to walk or drive-by to give them respect.



At the entrance of the building, a plaque with the Gold Star pin is displayed with a description describing the purpose of the wind chimes.



The plaque reads: “In honor of our fallen heroes and Gold Star Families, we dedicate these wind chimes to help ease the silence of their loss. Every time we hear the soft melodies of the wind chimes, we are reminded of the sacrifice of our fallen heroes. Even though we cannot see them, we can still feel their presence. Travis Air Force Base is committed to keeping our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen’s memories alive in remembrance of Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.”



Sena Lee, 60th Force Support Squadron community readiness specialist and coordinator for the Air Force Family Forever, coordinated the event.



“This year, Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day was recognized Sept. 26, but we hosted this today to let families know we are always thinking of them and our hearts are with them,” said Lee.





The Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day falls close to recent events in Kabul, Afghanistan, and Friday Sept. 24, 2021, President Joe Biden made a proclamation: “To all of our surviving families, know that our entire Nation grieves with you. Know that there are resources available and ready to support you, and know that the American people will keep our sacred obligation to you and to the memory of your loved one. You represent the best of America, and we are grateful for your courage.”

