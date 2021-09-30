Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day at Travis AFB [Image 4 of 7]

    Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Weisenburg, 60th Force Support Squadron Airmen and Family Readiness Center noncommissioned officer in charge of readiness, reads a poster Sept. 30, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Members of the A&FRC recognize Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day with displays to honor fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 19:16
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    USAF"
    military photography
    "60AMW/PA
    60th FSS
    Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day
    Gold Star Mother and Family Day

