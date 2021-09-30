U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Weisenburg, 60th Force Support Squadron Airmen and Family Readiness Center noncommissioned officer in charge of readiness, reads a poster Sept. 30, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Members of the A&FRC recognize Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day with displays to honor fallen U.S. service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 19:16 Photo ID: 6866585 VIRIN: 210930-F-YT028-1029 Resolution: 7988x5325 Size: 1.57 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day at Travis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.