U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 30, 2021. During the run, the new Marines sing cadences with their drill instructors to motivate themselves and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 17:03
|Photo ID:
|6866363
|VIRIN:
|210929-M-VX661-777
|Resolution:
|6273x4182
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
