U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 30, 2021. The motivational run took place throughout the training areas on MCRD San Diego where the new Marines have spent the last thirteen weeks training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 17:03
|Photo ID:
|6866361
|VIRIN:
|210929-M-VX661-741
|Resolution:
|5857x3905
|Size:
|955.28 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
