Mike Company Motivational Run

U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Sept. 30, 2021. The motivational run is the final physical training event the new Marines conduct while at MCRD San Diego. This was the first time the Marines were able to see their families since the start of their training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

