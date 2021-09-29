U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Sept. 30, 2021. The platoon guidon distinguishes each platoon from one another while in training. The motivational run is the final physical training event the Marines conduct at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 17:03 Photo ID: 6866362 VIRIN: 210929-M-VX661-759 Resolution: 3587x5380 Size: 1.22 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.