    Mike Company Motivational Run [Image 4 of 5]

    Mike Company Motivational Run

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Sept. 30, 2021. The platoon guidon distinguishes each platoon from one another while in training. The motivational run is the final physical training event the Marines conduct at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

