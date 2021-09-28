U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, 101st Air Refueling Wing, and 501st Combat Support Wing gather for the first Tri-Wing Command Chief Q&A panel at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 28, 2021. The chiefs held the seminar to build and enhance relationships with surrounding wings, providing direct transparency about our evolving force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 06:25
|Photo ID:
|6862975
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-AF991-0026
|Resolution:
|5321x3547
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Tri-Wing Command Chief Q&A Panel [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
