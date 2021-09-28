U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandberg, 48th Operations Group superintendent, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning, 100th Airlift Wing command chief, answer questions at the first Tri-Wing Command Chief Q&A panel at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 28, 2021. The chiefs’ panel covered topics that ranged from interoperability to safeguarding mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

