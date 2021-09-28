U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandberg, 48th Operations Group superintendent, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning, 100th Airlift Wing command chief, answer questions at the first Tri-Wing Command Chief Q&A panel at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 28, 2021. The chiefs held the seminar to build and enhance relationships with surrounding wings, providing direct transparency about our evolving force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

