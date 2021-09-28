Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Tri-Wing Command Chief Q&A Panel [Image 1 of 6]

    First Tri-Wing Command Chief Q&amp;A Panel

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Airman Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandberg, 48th Operations Group superintendent, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning, 100th Airlift Wing command chief, answer questions at the first Tri-Wing Command Chief Q&A panel at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 28, 2021. The chiefs held the seminar to build and enhance relationships with surrounding wings, providing direct transparency about our evolving force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 06:25
    Photo ID: 6862971
    VIRIN: 210928-F-AF991-0015
    Resolution: 4445x2500
    Size: 552.32 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Tri-Wing Command Chief Q&A Panel [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Command Chief
    Lakenheath
    48 FW
    100 ARW
    101 ARW
    501 CSW

