U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 501st Combat Support Wing command chief, answers a question at the first Tri-Wing Command Chief Q&A panel at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 28, 2021. The chiefs’ panel covered topics that ranged from interoperability to safeguarding mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 06:25
|Photo ID:
|6862976
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-AF991-0041
|Resolution:
|4403x3522
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Tri-Wing Command Chief Q&A Panel [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT