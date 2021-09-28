U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 501st Combat Support Wing command chief, answers a question at the first Tri-Wing Command Chief Q&A panel at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 28, 2021. The chiefs’ panel covered topics that ranged from interoperability to safeguarding mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 06:25 Photo ID: 6862976 VIRIN: 210928-F-AF991-0041 Resolution: 4403x3522 Size: 1.06 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Tri-Wing Command Chief Q&A Panel [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.