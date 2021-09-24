USACE Booth

Col. Antoinette Gant, commander of the South Pacific Division, right, along with other Division and District leaders, presents a letter of intent to Anabella Noguera, a senior civil engineering student at the University of California-Los Angeles, during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society National Conference Sept. 24 in Phoenix.
Corps recruits students at Arizona STEM conference
