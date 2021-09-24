Col. Antoinette Gant, commander of the South Pacific Division, right, along with other Division and District leaders, presents a letter of intent to Anabella Noguera, a senior civil engineering student at the University of California-Los Angeles, during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society National Conference Sept. 24 in Phoenix.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 00:38 Photo ID: 6862738 VIRIN: 210924-A-RY318-103 Resolution: 3188x2379 Size: 1.73 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Booth [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.