    Participants [Image 2 of 4]

    Participants

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Current and previous American Indian Science and Engineering Society student representatives visit the U.S. Corps of Engineers booth during the AISES National Conference Sept. 24 in Phoenix. The AISES National Conference is the largest college and career fair in the U.S. for Indigenous students and professionals.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 00:38
    Photo ID: 6862736
    VIRIN: 210924-A-RY318-105
    Resolution: 3471x2762
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Participants [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    STEM
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    AISES
    American Indian Science and Engineering Society
    South Pacific Division
    SPL

