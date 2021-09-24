Current and previous American Indian Science and Engineering Society student representatives visit the U.S. Corps of Engineers booth during the AISES National Conference Sept. 24 in Phoenix. The AISES National Conference is the largest college and career fair in the U.S. for Indigenous students and professionals.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 00:38
|Photo ID:
|6862736
|VIRIN:
|210924-A-RY318-105
|Resolution:
|3471x2762
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Participants [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps recruits students at Arizona STEM conference
LEAVE A COMMENT