More than 60 participants visited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers booth and displays during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society National Conference Sept. 24 in Phoenix. The conference hosted more than 2,000 American Indigenous Science, Technology, Engineering and Math participants.
|09.24.2021
|09.30.2021 00:38
|6862735
|210924-A-RY318-107
|2627x3080
|890.56 KB
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|1
|0
This work, Sign-in [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps recruits students at Arizona STEM conference
