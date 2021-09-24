Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    More than 60 participants visited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers booth and displays during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society National Conference Sept. 24 in Phoenix. The conference hosted more than 2,000 American Indigenous Science, Technology, Engineering and Math participants.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Sign-in
    Participants
    Handshake
    USACE Booth

    Corps recruits students at Arizona STEM conference

    USACE
    STEM
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    AISES
    American Indian Science and Engineering Society
    South Pacific Division
    SPL

