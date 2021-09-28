SFS, EOD clear the scene

Senior Airman William Portzline, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, operates a Man Transportable Robotic System - Increment II robot during a simulated training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2021. Portzline trains to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

