Senior Airman William Portzline, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, operates a Man Transportable Robotic System - Increment II robot during a simulated training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2021. Portzline trains to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 22:42
|Photo ID:
|6862704
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-SQ280-0217
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SFS, EOD clear the scene [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
