Senior Airman Niles Riz, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, steps out of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Cougar during a simulated training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2021. The EOD team utilizes MRAP Cougars due to their ability to withstand the effects of improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 22:42
|Photo ID:
|6862697
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-SQ280-0230
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SFS, EOD clear the scene [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
