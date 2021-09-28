SFS, EOD clear the scene

Senior Airman Niles Riz, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, steps out of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Cougar during a simulated training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2021. The EOD team utilizes MRAP Cougars due to their ability to withstand the effects of improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 Photo ID: 6862697 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR