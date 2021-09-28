Staff Sgt. Ryan Vick, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, supervises a Man Transportable Robotic System - Increment II robot during a simulated training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2021. The MTRS is a remotely operated, medium-sized robotic system that enables EOD units to detect, confirm, identify and dispose of unexploded explosive ordnance and other hazards from a safe distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 22:42 Photo ID: 6862703 VIRIN: 210928-F-SQ280-0205 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 2.38 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SFS, EOD clear the scene [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.