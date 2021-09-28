A Man Transportable Robotic System - Increment II robot advances toward a suspected ordnance item during a simulated training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2021. The MTRS is a remotely operated, medium-sized robotic system that enables EOD units to detect, confirm, identify and dispose of unexploded explosive ordnance and other hazards from a safe distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 22:42
|Photo ID:
|6862702
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-SQ280-0180
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SFS, EOD clear the scene [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT