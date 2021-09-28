SFS, EOD clear the scene

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Man Transportable Robotic System - Increment II robot advances toward a suspected ordnance item during a simulated training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2021. The MTRS is a remotely operated, medium-sized robotic system that enables EOD units to detect, confirm, identify and dispose of unexploded explosive ordnance and other hazards from a safe distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    defenders
    security forces
    explosive ordnance disposal
    Defend the Base
    MTRS
    unexploded explosive ordnance

