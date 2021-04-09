Airmen and Guardian volunteers from Vandenberg Space Force Base quickly run to capture the flag before it hits the ground at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, Sept. 4, 2021. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 19:34
|Photo ID:
|6862608
|VIRIN:
|210907-F-GJ070-1095
|Resolution:
|5187x2485
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriotism Soaring Through the Air [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Patriotism Soaring Through the Air
LEAVE A COMMENT