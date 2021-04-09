Skydiver, Kent Lane, soars down from the sky in the most patriotic way with the American flag at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria, Calif., Sept. 4, 2021. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:34 Photo ID: 6862607 VIRIN: 210907-F-GJ070-1092 Resolution: 5214x3680 Size: 10.73 MB Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patriotism Soaring Through the Air [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.