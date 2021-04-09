Col. Kris Barcomb, vice commander of Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, rides and waves to the crowd with his wife and children at the Santa Maria Elks Parade in Santa Maria, Calif., Sept. 4, 2021. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Tiarra Sibley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:34 Photo ID: 6862606 VIRIN: 210907-F-GJ070-1030 Resolution: 5520x3364 Size: 10.55 MB Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patriotism Soaring Through the Air [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.