U.S. Marine Corps recruit Nain Hernandez, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, bandages a simulated wound during a combat care class at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 28, 2021. The recruits learned how to treat thermal, electrical, chemical, and radiant burns. Hernandez was recruited out of Santa Maria, Calif. with Recruiting Station Los Angeles, in LA. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:19 Photo ID: 6862603 VIRIN: 210928-M-DA549-1049 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 32.13 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Combat Care [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.