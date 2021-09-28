U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, attend a combat care class at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sep. 28, 2021. The recruits learned how to apply aid to a variety of injuries including hemorrhages, penetrating chest injuries, and burns. After the class, each recruit had the opportunity to practice the scenarios and ask follow-up questions. (US. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 19:19
|Photo ID:
|6862599
|VIRIN:
|210928-M-DA549-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|24.81 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Combat Care [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
