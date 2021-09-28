U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, examine the course material during a combat care class at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sep. 28, 2021. Recruits practiced treating wounds on mannequins dressed in a full utilities uniform and a flak to simulate combat conditions. Recruits have several opportunities to practice before the written exam and practical application test. (US. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:19 Photo ID: 6862602 VIRIN: 210928-M-DA549-1045 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 30.49 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Combat Care [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.