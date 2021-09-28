India Company Combat Care

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice treating simulated wounds during a combat care class at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sep. 28, 2021. Recruits learned how to recognize and treat various wounds such as hemorrhages, penetrating chest injuries, and burn casualties. They also learned how to perform splinting techniques and casualty movements. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

