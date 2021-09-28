Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Combat Care [Image 4 of 6]

    India Company Combat Care

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice treating simulated wounds during a combat care class at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sep. 28, 2021. Recruits learned how to recognize and treat various wounds such as hemorrhages, penetrating chest injuries, and burn casualties. They also learned how to perform splinting techniques and casualty movements. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Combat Care [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    India Company
    Recruit training

