F-16s practice ACE capabilities during Sky Shield III

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Dekancey-Winters, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron transient alert, prepares equipment necessary to hot pit refuel a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 4, 2021. Hot pit refueling is where maintainers refuel an aircraft while the engine is still running, allowing the aircraft to safely and quickly return to flying. This refueling tactic is one of several agile combat employment capabilities the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing demonstrated while in Qatar for Exercise Sky Shield III, a bilateral defensive counter air and combat search and rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

