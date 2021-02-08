Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s practice ACE capabilities during Sky Shield III [Image 1 of 5]

    SAUDI ARABIA

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Cody Benedict, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron wheel and tire non-commissioned officer-in-charge, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Scott Fure, 379th EMXS C-130 crew chief, prepare a U.S. Air Force F-16CJ Fighting Falcon for a hot-pit refueling during Exercise Sky Shield III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 3, 2021. Sky Shield is a bilateral defensive counter air and combat search and rescue exercise designed to validate U.S. Air Forces Central and Qatar Emiri Air Force’s combined capability to defend regional airspace. The event allowed the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing to demonstrate its agile combat employment capabilities of repositioning forces in various locations and rapidly generating combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

    This work, F-16s practice ACE capabilities during Sky Shield III [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

