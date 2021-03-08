Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s practice ACE capabilities during Sky Shield III [Image 5 of 5]

    F-16s practice ACE capabilities during Sky Shield III

    SAUDI ARABIA

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Forsyth, 121st Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 crew chief, performs a hot pit refueling on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 4, 2021. Hot pit refueling is where maintainers refuel an aircraft while the engine is still running, allowing the aircraft to safely and quickly return to flying. This refueling tactic is one of several agile combat employment capabilities the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing demonstrated while in Qatar for Exercise Sky Shield III, a bilateral defensive counter air and combat search and rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 07:30
    Location: SA
    PSAB: Prince Sultan Air Base: SrA Samuel Earick: Senior Airman Samuel Earick: AFCENT: U.S. Air Force

