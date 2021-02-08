A contingent of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons sit on the flightline at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, during Exercise Sky Shield III Aug. 3, 2021. Sky Shield is a bilateral defensive counter air and combat search and rescue exercise designed to validate U.S. Air Forces Central and Qatar Emiri Air Force’s combined capability to defend regional airspace. The event allowed the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing to demonstrate its agile combat employment capabilities of repositioning forces in various locations and rapidly generating combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 07:31 Photo ID: 6861345 VIRIN: 210802-F-EZ422-0001 Resolution: 4611x3294 Size: 2.68 MB Location: SA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16s practice ACE capabilities during Sky Shield III [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.