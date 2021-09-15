U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Luis Feliciano, the fire support liaison chief with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III, III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General and Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods, the III MEF Sgt. Maj., for being one of the winners of the Big Ideas Challenge on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The Marines were a part of a group that participated in the Big Ideas Challenge, which gives Marines the opportunity to voice their creative ideas and help pave the way for innovation in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela)

