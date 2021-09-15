Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Ideas Challenge [Image 3 of 6]

    Big Ideas Challenge

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, speaks to all participants of the Big Ideas Challenge on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The winners of the challenge received recognition for their submissions. The Big Ideas Challenge gives Marines the opportunity to voice their creative ideas and help pave the way for innovation in the Marine Corps. . (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 21:20
    Photo ID: 6860936
    VIRIN: 210915-M-JL820-1004
    Resolution: 3990x2660
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Ideas Challenge [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Stephanie Varela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    winners
    Award
    III MEF
    Big Ideas Challenge

