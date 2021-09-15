U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, speaks to all participants of the Big Ideas Challenge on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The winners of the challenge received recognition for their submissions. The Big Ideas Challenge gives Marines the opportunity to voice their creative ideas and help pave the way for innovation in the Marine Corps. . (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela)

