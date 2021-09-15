U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, Maj. Jenkyn Kittrell, the division engineer with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, and Gunnery Sgt. Luis Feliciano, the fire support liaison chief with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, listen to a reading recognizing the winners of the Big Ideas Challenge on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. Kittrell and Feliciano were a part of a group that participated in the Big Ideas Challenge. The Big Ideas Challenge gives Marines the opportunity to voice their creative ideas and help pave the way for innovation in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela)

