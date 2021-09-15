U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General and Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods, the III MEF Sgt. Maj., award Maj. Jenkyn Kittrell, the division engineer with Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for being one of the winners of the Big Ideas Challenge on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2021. The Marines were a part of a group that participated in the Big Ideas Challenge. The Big Ideas Challenge gives Marines the opportunity to voice their creative ideas and help pave the way for innovation in the Marine Corps.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephanie Varela)

Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP