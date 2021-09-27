U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields

210927-N-PG340-3001 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2021) Equipment Operator 1st Class Christopher Rawls (left) and Equipment Operator 1st Class Edith Juarez, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, document the equipment, location, and status on the dispatch board during a mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman William Ramirez)

