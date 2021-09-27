Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields [Image 1 of 10]

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210927-N-PG340-3003 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2021) Equipment Operator Constructionman Noah Tom (left) and Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Robert Evans, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, wash a skid-steer to get rid of any soil, debris, or oil with the pressure washer before it is inspected and transferred. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are conducting an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman William Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 20:31
    Photo ID: 6860909
    VIRIN: 210927-N-PG340-3003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.85 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

