U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields

210927-N-PG340-3002 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2021) Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Robert Evans, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, washes a skid-steer to get rid of any soil, debris, or oil with the pressure washer before it is inspected and transferred. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are conducting an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman William Ramirez)

