Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210927-N-PG340-3006 OKINAWA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2021) Electronics Technician Seaman Brandley Alfred, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, communicates with dispatch during sentry watch. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are conducting an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman William Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 20:32
    Photo ID: 6860918
    VIRIN: 210927-N-PG340-3006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields
    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 conducted an internal mount-out exercise onboard Camp Shields

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT