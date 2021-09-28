Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Distribution Expeditionary supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts [Image 5 of 5]

    DLA Distribution Expeditionary supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Matthew Mahoney 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Stephanie Turner, front, and Lorre Wilkerson, between trucks, from the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Expeditionary’s team receive inbound trucks September 10, 2021 at Esler Field on Camp Beauregard, Louisiana in support of Hurricane Ida.

