DLA Distribution Expeditionary supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

The Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Expeditionary team supports U.S. Northern Command and the Federal Emergency Management Agency with Hurricane Ida disaster relief efforts. Team members began arriving in Louisiana August 28, 2021 to help establish an Incident Support Base Federal Staging Area at Esler Field on Camp Beauregard, Louisiana.

