DLA Distribution Expeditionary supports Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

The Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Expeditionary Team makes final checks before a military convoy rolls out the gate at Esler Field on Camp Beauregard, Louisiana to deliver supplies to residents of Roseland, New Jersey, where remnants of Hurricane Ida caused flooding and devastation.

