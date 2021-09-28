Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210928-N-LR048-1054 [Image 8 of 8]

    210928-N-LR048-1054

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210928-N-LR048-1054 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 28, 2021) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Robert Clark, from Broken Arrow, Okla., removes a panel from a Rolling Air Frame (RAM) missile launcher aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 17:41
    Photo ID: 6860787
    VIRIN: 210928-N-LR048-1054
    Resolution: 4437x2958
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210928-N-LR048-1054 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210928-N-LR048-1006
    210928-N-LR048-1023
    210928-N-LR048-1026
    210928-N-LR048-1029
    210928-N-LR048-1045
    210928-N-LR048-1041
    210928-N-LR048-1040
    210928-N-LR048-1054

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT