210928-N-LR048-1041 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 28, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jerry Blakeley, from Victorville, Calif., uses an air blower to remove debris in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sebastian Minshall)

